Wilmington City Council discusses nCino Sports Complex, law enforcement museum and more

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council discussed several items at their 6 p.m. meeting on September 6.

WPD Law Enforcement Museum

The city council voted 6-1 in favor of $40,000 in NC Drug Tax funding to the Wilmington Police Department towards establishing a law enforcement museum.

The museum will be showcasing the history of the department and their service to the community with several artifacts the WPD has collected over the years.

The ordinance is faced with opposition, as the New Hanover County Branch of the NC Second Chance Alliance, ACLU of North Carolina, New Hanover County NAACP and other groups signed a letter for the council to reject the motion.

The groups’ main grievance is that the funding should be instead used to benefit the local community’s affordable housing, re-entry services, substance dependency prevention and treatment programs.

nCino Sports Complex

The city council unanimously voted to award $12,491,700 towards the nCino Sports Complex after determining the T.A. Loving Company, Inc. in Goldsboro was the lowest bidder. The amount awarded by the ordinance also includes a $5.3 million appropriation to the Parks and Recreation Capital Projects Fund to pay for that $12.5 million.

The city voted for a $403,667 contract with The John R. McAdams Company, Inc. for a change order that will accommodate a ‘diversity of programming’, such as youth and adult soccer, lacrosse, football and ultimate frisbee.

Donation of former fire station to Good Shepherd Ministries

The city council unanimously approved the donation of the former Wilmington Fire Department at 3939 Carolina Beach Road to be turned into housing for people in need.

The site, previously Fire Station 6, will be granted to Good Shepherd Ministries of Wilmington, Inc.

Good Shepherd plans to use the property to create 33 affordable housing units for chronically homeless adults with disabilities.

Amendment to Stormwater Repair contract

The city council also voted on unanimously to authorizing Amendment 5 for the 2021 Annual Needs Stormwater Infrastructure Repairs and Rehabilitation contract in the amount of $2,422,500.

The original contract amount with Nu Pipe drafted in June 9 of 2021 was $974,925.50, and following Amendment 5′s approval the revised total contract amount will be $5,709,418.75.

Amendment #5 will prioritize stormwater infrastructure and alignment and coordination with street rehabilitation based on the severity of the culvert condition or street surface condition in the following locations:

Lennon Drive (Market St. to Hunters Trail)

Birch Creek entrance area (Birch Creek at Wrightsville)

Wrightsville Green and Vera Court (Wrightsville green at Vera to Outfall)

Woodlawn (Ivey Circle to Lakeshore Dr.)

Holly Tree (College Rd. to Web Trace)

St. Andrews (Carolina Beach Rd. to Chippenham Dr.)

Arden (Country Club Rd. to Windsor Dr.)

Bragg (Easement Area between Bragg and Kirby Smith. Near 3325 Bragg)

Cowan (Outfall Pipe at River)

Convention Center Drive (Outfall Pipe at River)

5th Ave. (Market St. to Greenfield St.)

Application to NCORR for financial aid for Starway Village Affordable Housing Project

The city council also voted for an ordinance to apply to the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) for Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funds to aid development of affordable housing in areas impacted by Hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

The organization previously utilized $3.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act, Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to support the development of Starway Village, a 278-unit affordable multifamily rental project, and the city has determined Starway Village also fits the criteria for NCORR funding.

The NCORR has posted a Request for Proposals for local governments to petition for financial support after they have received a N.C. Housing Finance Agency 4% Low Income Housing Tax Credit award, and they require gap financing to successfully complete the project in question.

