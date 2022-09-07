Senior Connect
Wendell Middle School principal says student died at school following ‘medical crisis’ that prompted early release

A middle school principal in Wendell said Tuesday afternoon that an eighth-grade boy died at a...
A middle school principal in Wendell said Tuesday afternoon that an eighth-grade boy died at a school earlier in the day.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By Ashley Anderson
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) - A middle school principal in Wendell said Tuesday afternoon that an eighth-grade boy died at a school earlier in the day.

An initial statement from the school to parents called for a 10:45 a.m. release of all students following a “medical crisis” on the campus of Wendell Middle School. A spokesperson from the Wake County Public School system said no further details were able to be shared.

It wasn’t until close to 3 p.m. that parents heard the news of the boy’s death through a letter from Principal Catherine Trudell.

“As a parent or guardian, you have the opportunity to decide if this is information you want to share,” Trudell said.

During the unexpected early release, school staff stayed with students until arrangements were made for everyone to get home safely. Buses provided transportation for bus riders as well. All after school activities were cancelled.

Support resources will be available to students on Wednesday, including the school’s counseling and student services team as well as the school district’s crisis team. Wake County Public Schools have also partnered with Transitions GriefCare in hopes of better supporting grieving families, students and staff members, the school system said.

“Transitions GriefCare offers a range of support services to help students explore, understand and express their grief. Their services are available to anyone in our community at no cost,” Principal Trudell said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

