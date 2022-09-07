Volunteers sought for 2022 Rise Against Hunger meal packing event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - St. James Episcopal Church announced that they will host the annual Rise Against Hunger meal packing event on Sept. 24. Those wishing to participate have the option to choose either a 9:30 a.m. shift or a 10:30 a.m. shift.

Per the release, meals packaged during the event will be distributed to those in need across 76 different countries. The church is seeking over 200 volunteers to participate in this meal packing event. All supplies will be provided by the church.

Child care will be provided for very young children, stated the church’s announcement. Older children are welcome to participate in the event.

To learn more about the event and to register, please visit the St. James Episcopal Church website or call them at (910) 763-1628.

