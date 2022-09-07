Report: TRU Colors to cease operating on Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - TRU Colors, a Wilmington brewery which employs active gang members, will close its doors Friday, CEO and founder George Taylor said in an opinion piece published by the Greater Wilmington Business Journal.

“There was no playbook, and while we made mistakes, we learned and TRU Colors became effective in its social mission,” Taylor wrote in the opinion piece. “But it has nevertheless been tough gaining local support. I’ve asked many about this, and generally the response is that for many in Wilmington, optics are more important than results. I sure hope this is untrue since this lack of care and courage would make real social change nearly impossible.

“With these challenges and more (COVID delays to product issues to biased media to lost teammates), TRU Colors has faced stiff headwinds that have slowed progress. These challenges have only increased in 2022, and with recent events, tragically we are no longer able to continue. TRU Colors’ last day of operation will be September 9th.”

WECT has spoken to TRU Colors employees who confirmed the closure.

In March, PNC Bank announced it was investing $9.25 million into TRU Colors. According to a news release, the financing includes a $6 million equity investment and a $3.25 million secured line of credit.

“We are very grateful for our corporate partners, but the fact is that Molson Coors took a small equity stake and while PNC Bank also invested, it was a refi of our building and equipment,” Taylor wrote in the opinion piece in Greater Wilmington Business Journal. “After fees and repayments, TRU Colors was left with about $8,000.”

TRU Colors, a for-profit brewing company, was founded by Taylor in 2017.

In July 2021, two people were murdered in a shooting inside the home of TRU Colors COO George Taylor III.

“I believe in second chances. It is not possible, however, to renounce violence without also renouncing the gang,” District Attorney Ben David said at the time. “To do otherwise is like trying to separate the water from the wet.”

TRU Colors recently was the subject of an article published in The New Yorker.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.