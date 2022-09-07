New Hanover Board of Education to hold special meeting over school calendar

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education voted 4-3 at its meeting Tuesday to hold a special meeting after concerns arose about the 2022-23 school calendar. Many of these concerns surround high school students having to take first-semester exams after winter break.

The board previously voted to approve the school calendar back in December of 2021, wherein the first semester for traditional schools would end on January 20th.

“Right now the way this calendar is scheduled, it’s a big handicap for kids across the board that are state tested, AP tested, attend CFCC, you name it,” Board Member Judy Justice said. “There’s problems with it. That’s why we need this meeting to talk about it.”

Justice motioned to hold the special meeting. Board Members Stephanie Kraybill, Stefanie Adams, and Nelson Beaulieu voted against the motion.

Several board members said they have heard from parents and staff, including some on the calendar committee about their disapproval of this year’s school calendar. The board discussed those concerns, as well as issues that might arise from changing the calendar at this point.

“My focus when I voted for that calendar back in December was what was best for our students, and it’s not best for every single student in the county,” Beaulieu said. “It does a disadvantage some of our high school students, some of our dual-enrolled students, [but] it was the best option from a lot of bad options.”

Kraybill shared the following statement:

“The school calendar is a complex and multifaceted topic in North Carolina. State regulations make it nearly impossible to create a school calendar that perfectly balances what’s best for students while providing adequate planning time for our instructional staff. We rely on our calendar committee, comprised of principals, teachers, parents, and even a student, to offer the best recommendation with limited flexibility. It’s upsetting to me that we’re now considering throwing out all of their hard work nearly a year after we voted to approve the school calendar and families have made plans.”

The special meeting Is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 12.

