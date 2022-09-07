Judge sets over $1M bond for Myrtle Beach woman accused of possessing bomb

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach woman is facing a bond of over $1 million for a slew of charges, including possessing a bomb.

On Friday, Krystal Raven Jaworski, 33, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of ice, crank or cocaine, possession of meth, possession of cocaine, and possessing/manufacturing an explosive device for damage, injury or death.

According to an arrest warrant, Myrtle Beach police officers searched her home in the 4400 block of North Ocean Boulevard where they found an improvised device with a fuse. Officers said they found it in a car that Jaworski and an unnamed co-defendant were inside.

Horry County bomb technicians determined that the device was active and explosive.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said the explosive device charge is not a charge he sees every day, but said he’s thankful to officers for their help in the arrest.

“We take them seriously, because a bullet can do a lot of damage, there’s no doubt about that, we see it every day, but a bomb, does a lot damage at one time,” Richardson said.

He added that his office is working on the case but there could be a chance that it will be moved to federal court.

“Would this case be served better under the state statute for making bombs or under the federal statute for making bombs? so that has yet to be determined,” Richardson said.

This isn’t the first time she has been charged with manufacturing/possessing a bomb.

In April 2021, Jaworski and a man were accused of trying to set off a pipe bomb outside of a restaurant in Florence.

In that case, Facebook informed dispatch about a suspicious Facebook Live where someone was making threats or possibly making a bomb around the area of Timmonsville Highway and Cool Breeze Drive in the Darlington area, police said. According to the report, Jaworski admitted to helping build that bomb and told officers that the group did try to detonate the pipe bomb at a Longhorn Steakhouse.

The charges, in that case, were ultimately dropped.

Jaworski has a history of arrests, charges, fines and little time served.

On Aug. 28, 2018, Jaworski was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of narcotics and released on a $3,000 bond. In October 2019, she pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years in jail or a $500 fine plus costs and assessments. Court records show she paid a fine of $1,351.88 and served no jail time for the incident.

She was charged on Feb. 15, 2019, with unlawful carry of a pistol and released on a $10,000 bond. The charges were dismissed.

On March 2, 2020, Jaworski was again charged with possession of cocaine and other controlled substance and released on a $7,500 bond. In January 2022, the charges were ruled nolle prosequi, a Latin phrase meaning “will no longer prosecute” or a variation on the same. It amounts to a dismissal of charges by the prosecution.

Jaworski was then charged on May 27, 2021, with public intoxication and paid a $153 fine. She was released the same day with time served.

According to the South Carolina House, any person knowingly possessing, manufacturing, transporting, distributing, or possessing with the intent to distribute a destructive device or any explosive, incendiary device, or over-pressure device or toxic substance or material which has been configured to cause damage, injury, or death, or a person who possesses parts, components, or materials which when assembled constitute a destructive device is guilty of a felony and, upon conviction, must be imprisoned for no less than two years nor more than fifteen years.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.