Funnel cloud spotted in Shallotte area
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Several viewers spotted a funnel cloud Wednesday afternoon near Shallotte.
According to the WECT weather team, “a funnel cloud developed as the seabreeze interacted with developing thunderstorms. This is not a tornado as the funnel did not interact with the ground.”
There’s no confirmation that the funnel made contact with the ground, but the National Weather Service released a special weather statement indicating that landspouts or winds in excess of 30 mph were possible with the cluster of storms.
