Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Funnel cloud spotted in Shallotte area

Several viewers spotted a funnel cloud Wednesday afternoon near Shallotte.
Several viewers spotted a funnel cloud Wednesday afternoon near Shallotte.(Lisa Simpson)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Several viewers spotted a funnel cloud Wednesday afternoon near Shallotte.

According to the WECT weather team, “a funnel cloud developed as the seabreeze interacted with developing thunderstorms. This is not a tornado as the funnel did not interact with the ground.”

There’s no confirmation that the funnel made contact with the ground, but the National Weather Service released a special weather statement indicating that landspouts or winds in excess of 30 mph were possible with the cluster of storms.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Carolina Department of Transportation stated that eastbound lanes on U.S. 74/76...
UPDATE: Eastbound lanes back open on U.S. 74/76 near Whiteville
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
A judge in Wake County ruled Julia Olson-Boseman is in contempt of court.
County commissioner’s contempt of court case closed
A middle school principal in Wendell said Tuesday afternoon that an eighth-grade boy died at a...
Wendell Middle School principal says student died at school following ‘medical crisis’ that prompted early release
Amanda Doll
Johnston County teacher charged with statutory rape, indecent liberties

Latest News

Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to make an economic development announcement in Wilmington at 3...
LIVE: Gov. Cooper to make economic development announcement in Wilmington
A funnel cloud was spotted in Brunswick County Wednesday afternoon.
Funnel cloud spotted in Brunswick Co.
New Hanover High School
New Hanover County Schools under Title VI investigation for alleged racial discrimination in quality of school facilities
The City of Wilmington Fire Department Station 2 at Empie Park
Wilmington Fire Department to hold 9/11 remembrance ceremony