First Alert Forecast: elevated rip risks, variable rain chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the first week of September hands off to the second, the Cape Fear Region is blessed to be faced with no direct tropical weather threats. Indirectly, though, the distant passage of Earl will generate the long-period swell necessary for yellow flag - if not, red flag - rip current risk days. So keep it safe in that 82-degree surf! Elsewhere on the tropical front: Hurricane Danielle will complete its transition to a post-tropical entity over open North Atlantic waters through Friday and, in the seas adjacent to Africa, a couple of westbound disturbances have low to medium development odds in the next few days.

Shifting the conversation to home... Your First Alert Forecast also features various shower and thundershower chances: 60% Wednesday, 30% Thursday, 10% Friday, 40% Saturday, and 50% Sunday. If and how much weekend rain chances will require revision depends on where a tropical moisture flow sets up. As of now, this plume will almost certainly gun for the western Carolinas; should it trend eastward more quickly, rain odds would need more upward nudging. So stay tuned! And also stay cool! Through the period, temperatures will likely remain in the summery 70s, 80s and 90s, though some lighter 60s may mix in for some of the nights - especially Thursday night.

