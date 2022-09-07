Senior Connect
Enfield Police Chief resigns following confederate monument removal controversy

Chief James Ayers handed in his resignation and gave a two-week notice, Enfield Mayor Mondale...
Chief James Ayers handed in his resignation and gave a two-week notice, Enfield Mayor Mondale Robinson said.(WITN)
By Kayla Morton
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) - Enfield’s Police Chief, as well as a captain and new recruit, have handed in their resignations following controversy over the removal of a confederate monument, CBS 17 has learned.

Chief James Ayers handed in his resignation and gave a two-week notice, Enfield Mayor Mondale Robinson said.

Additionally, Captain Corey Bullock, who returned to the department recently, and a new recruit, have also resigned.

Mayor Robinson said once he is given permission from the Enfield City Attorney he will be able to provide copies of the resignation letters to CBS 17.

Additionally, the Deputy Communications Director for the Office of North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said “The source of these threats needs to be fully investigated.”

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

