Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce to host Bladen Co. storyteller contest

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce has announced a contest for local storytellers to share their memorable moments and photographs of Bladen County.

“Stories can be about anywhere in Bladen County”, said Terri Dennison, Chamber Executive Director. “We know people have stories about visiting relatives on farms, eating a Melvin’s hamburger, jumping in White Lake for the first time, getting married at one of wineries, hiking the trails around Jones Lake and Singletary Lake Parks…this list is endless.”

Participants have the chance to win a two-night stay on a local property. Per the announcement, top submissions will be featured online. The winner will be announced in November.

Those wishing to submit a story can visit the contest’s website. For more information, please contact the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce at (910) 862-4368.

