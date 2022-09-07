Senior Connect
Community invited to Veterans Appreciation Boat Parade

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Veterans Appreciation Boat Parade will begin at the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Wrightsville Beach at Noon on Saturday, September 10.

Awards will be given for the most patriotically decorated boats, and the first prize is $3,000 and an American Flag flown over the U.S. Capitol on the 10th anniversary of 9/11. The event is hosted by the Southeast North Carolina Veteran’s Day Parade and sponsored by Truist, the Bridge Tender Marina and others.

“Boaters wishing to join the September 10th Veterans Appreciation Boat Parade may register by emailing sencvetparade@gmail.com. The words “Boat Parade” should be in the subject line. Include your name, the name and type of boat, phone number and email address in the body of the email. If you are willing to take a veteran or veterans aboard your vessel for the boat parade, please include information about accessibility and the number of veterans who are welcome,” writes the organizers on their website.

You can learn more by contacting Blair Poteate at 910-612-6786 or John “Mac” McIntire at 910-619-3616 or by visiting their website here.

The parade path for the Veterans Appreciation Boat Parade in Wrightsville Beach
The parade path for the Veterans Appreciation Boat Parade in Wrightsville Beach(SENC Veterans Parade)

