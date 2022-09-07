Senior Connect
Columbus County man takes home $355,316 in lottery winnings

Darrell Riley wins $500,000 from the NC Education Lottery
Darrell Riley wins $500,000 from the NC Education Lottery(NC Education Lottery)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CERRO GORDO, N.C. (WECT) - Darrell Riley, a 66-year-old construction worker from Cerro Gordo, is planning a trip to Hawaii after taking home $355,316 in lottery winnings from a $500,000 prize.

He bought a $10 Bigger $pin scratch-off at Circle K on Long Branch Road in Dunn, which gave him the opportunity to spin the giant prize wheel on Wednesday, September 7. He says he is using the funding to donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, pay off bills and a vacation.

“We never took a honeymoon trip so that’s what our Hawaii trip will be,” Riley said in the NC Education Lottery announcement.

