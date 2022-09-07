Columbus County man takes home $355,316 in lottery winnings

CERRO GORDO, N.C. (WECT) - Darrell Riley, a 66-year-old construction worker from Cerro Gordo, is planning a trip to Hawaii after taking home $355,316 in lottery winnings from a $500,000 prize.

He bought a $10 Bigger $pin scratch-off at Circle K on Long Branch Road in Dunn, which gave him the opportunity to spin the giant prize wheel on Wednesday, September 7. He says he is using the funding to donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, pay off bills and a vacation.

“We never took a honeymoon trip so that’s what our Hawaii trip will be,” Riley said in the NC Education Lottery announcement.

