Brunswick County authorizes construction contract for 12 new classrooms at North Brunswick High School

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners authorized the contracts for the design and construction of an addition to North Brunswick High School on Tuesday, September 6. According to the construction contract, the addition is planned to be completed by Sept. 1 2024.

For design, the county awarded a $1 million contract to the Becker Morgan Group, Inc. For construction, the Risk Barnhill Contracting Company was awarded a $22.3 million contract. These contracts are well within the $25.1 million allocated to the addition in Brunswick County’s Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget (see Page 13.)

The project includes a two-story building with 12 new classrooms, provisions for four more classrooms in the future, the relocation of the tennis courts, softball field and other athletic equipment, and the creation of new parking as needed.

