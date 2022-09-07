Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Brunswick Co. approves agreement with Boiling Spring Lakes for dam repairment

The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the interlocal agreement with the City of Boiling Spring Lakes for dam restoration on Sept. 6.
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOILING SPRINGS LAKE, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the interlocal agreement with the City of Boiling Spring Lakes for dam restoration on Sept. 6.

Per the release, the county will provide $3 million to support Boiling Spring Lakes’ dam restoration projects. Earlier this year, the board authorized the provision of funding in increments of $750,000 each fiscal year through 2027 and beginning in 2024.

Per the board’s decision, funding will be delayed or withheld if the project has not begun or is not making satisfactory progress at the time funding would be expected.

Damaged by Hurricane Florence, the city seeks to repair the Sanford, Upper, Pine Lake and North Lake dams. Per previous report, Boiling Spring Lakes estimates that repairs will cost $51.8 million.

For more information, please visit the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Carolina Department of Transportation stated that eastbound lanes on U.S. 74/76...
UPDATE: Eastbound lanes back open on U.S. 74/76 near Whiteville
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
A judge in Wake County ruled Julia Olson-Boseman is in contempt of court.
County commissioner’s contempt of court case closed
A middle school principal in Wendell said Tuesday afternoon that an eighth-grade boy died at a...
Wendell Middle School principal says student died at school following ‘medical crisis’ that prompted early release
Amanda Doll
Johnston County teacher charged with statutory rape, indecent liberties

Latest News

The City of Wilmington Fire Department Station 2 at Empie Park
Wilmington Fire Department to hold 9/11 remembrance ceremony
The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the interlocal agreement with...
Brunswick Co. approves agreement with Boiling Spring Lakes for dam repairment
North Brunswick High School
Brunswick County authorizes construction contract for 12 new classrooms at North Brunswick High School
St. James Episcopal Church announced that they will host the annual Rise Against Hunger meal...
Volunteers sought for 2022 Rise Against Hunger meal packing event