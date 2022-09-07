Brunswick Co. approves agreement with Boiling Spring Lakes for dam repairment

BOILING SPRINGS LAKE, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the interlocal agreement with the City of Boiling Spring Lakes for dam restoration on Sept. 6.

Per the release, the county will provide $3 million to support Boiling Spring Lakes’ dam restoration projects. Earlier this year, the board authorized the provision of funding in increments of $750,000 each fiscal year through 2027 and beginning in 2024.

Per the board’s decision, funding will be delayed or withheld if the project has not begun or is not making satisfactory progress at the time funding would be expected.

Damaged by Hurricane Florence, the city seeks to repair the Sanford, Upper, Pine Lake and North Lake dams. Per previous report, Boiling Spring Lakes estimates that repairs will cost $51.8 million.

