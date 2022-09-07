Be The One-NC to host suicide awareness gala

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Be The One-NC announced that their “Say Yes to Life Gala” will take place from 4:30 - 10 p.m. at the Cape Fear Regional Jetport on Sept. 10. The jetport is located at 4015 Airport Road SE, Southport.

Per the announcement, the event seeks to share the importance of suicide awareness, prevention, and public education about its effects. Proceeds will benefit Providence Homes of Southport Family Emergency Teen Center, which provides free short-term shelter for youth in Brunswick County who cannot remain with their families due to an emergency, high-risk or crisis situation.

According to Be The One-NC, the gala will include:

Hors d’oeuvres

Silent and live auctions

Music from Jamie Dooley, Christine Martinez Band, The Renegade Jason Ray Welsh Band, and Jordan Oaks

Those wishing to attend can buy tickets on the Be The One-NC website. For more information, please contact JT Mariotte at JTmariotte@gmail.com or (919) 520-5963.

