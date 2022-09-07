Senior Connect
Be The One-NC to host suicide awareness gala

Be The One-NC announced that their "Say Yes to Life Gala" will take place from 4:30 - 10 p.m.
Be The One-NC announced that their "Say Yes to Life Gala" will take place from 4:30 - 10 p.m. at the Cape Fear Regional Jetport on Sept. 10.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Be The One-NC announced that their “Say Yes to Life Gala” will take place from 4:30 - 10 p.m. at the Cape Fear Regional Jetport on Sept. 10. The jetport is located at 4015 Airport Road SE, Southport.

Per the announcement, the event seeks to share the importance of suicide awareness, prevention, and public education about its effects. Proceeds will benefit Providence Homes of Southport Family Emergency Teen Center, which provides free short-term shelter for youth in Brunswick County who cannot remain with their families due to an emergency, high-risk or crisis situation.

According to Be The One-NC, the gala will include:

  • Hors d’oeuvres
  • Silent and live auctions
  • Music from Jamie Dooley, Christine Martinez Band, The Renegade Jason Ray Welsh Band, and Jordan Oaks

Those wishing to attend can buy tickets on the Be The One-NC website. For more information, please contact JT Mariotte at JTmariotte@gmail.com or (919) 520-5963.

Be The One-NC announced that their “Say Yes to Life Gala” will take place from 4:30 - 10 p.m....
Be The One-NC announced that their “Say Yes to Life Gala” will take place from 4:30 - 10 p.m. at the Cape Fear Regional Jetport on Sept. 10.(Be The One-NC)

