Multi-vehicle incident leaves U.S. 74/76 eastbound lanes closed near Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation stated that eastbound lanes on U.S. 74/76 between exits 241-244 near Whiteville are closed as of this time.

Authorities in Whiteville stated that three tractor trailers are involved in this incident. As of this time, one of these vehicles is currently on its side.

The Whiteville Emergency Services Director stated that there was one minor injury as a result of the incident. Crews are actively working to clear the scene.

Per NCDOT, “Motorists are advised to take Exit 241 (U.S. 701 Bypass). Turn right onto U.S. 701 Bypass South. Follow U.S. 701 Bypass South to U.S. 74 Business. Turn left onto U.S. 74 Business East.” Motorists will be able to re-access U.S. 74 after following U.S. 74 Business East.

