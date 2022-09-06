Updated COVID-19 boosters available at New Hanover County Pandemic Operations Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Pandemic Operations Center is now administering updated Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 boosters as of Tuesday, September 6.

The boosters are designed to better protect against the alpha and omnicron variants, and local county officials compare it to a yearly flu shot.

“The data for these new boosters shows increased protection against BA.4 and BA.5 variants, the most dominant variants of COVID nationally and locally. The more tailored immunity should help us be better prepared and help prevent severe illness this upcoming winter season,” said NHC Pandemic Operations manager Jon Campbell in the announcement.

Vaccines are available on Mondays and Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You can sign up for appointments at https://takemyshot.nc.gov/ and walk-ins are allowed as well. The center is located at 1507 Greenfield Street in Wilmington.

