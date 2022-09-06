Upcoming events for Ingram Planetarium, Museum of Coastal Carolina

BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - The Ingram Planetarium and Museum of Coastal Carolina announced several upcoming events for this fall.

Ingram Planetarium Laser Music Show Fall Schedule

Ingram Planetarium’s Fall Laser Music Show schedule begins on Thursday, Sept. 8 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 29.

“In addition to daytime Sky Theater shows, the Planetarium will host one laser music show each Thursday and two laser shows on Fridays and Saturdays,” a news release states. “For scheduled laser programs, doors will reopen half an hour before the first show starts.”

Thursdays

5 p.m. Fright Night – Halloween Special

Fridays

6 p.m. Michael Jackson

7 p.m. Stranger Things (NEW)

Saturdays

6 p.m. Metallica *

7 p.m. Stranger Things (NEW)

* Not recommended for kids

“Fans can’t get enough of the retro vibe of the hit series ‘Stranger Things,’” the news release states. “Take a trip through the upside-down in the safety of the dome. Experience 80′s tunes and soundscapes from the show, reinterpreted in vibrant laser light. Join this sensory experience unlike any other as LIVE lighting and laser effects accompany classic hits heard through the area’s best sound system!”

Ingram Planetarium is located at 7625 High Market Street in Sunset Beach. Admission to the planetarium theater is free for members. Non-member all-day admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors (62+), $8 for children (3-12), and free for children ages 2 and under.

Ingram Planetarium offering Big Astronomy show

From Thursday, Sept. 8, through Saturday, Oct. 29, the Planetarium will be open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The doors open at 10:30 a.m. Shows start on the hour, and doors to the theater are closed until the end of the show.

Sky Theater Shows include:

11 a.m. Accidental Astronaut

12 p.m. Big Astronomy (NEW!)

1 p.m. Tales of the Mayan Sky

2 p.m. Planet Nine

3 p.m. The Sky Tonight!

“All Sky Theater shows are family friendly and include a brief star show after the main presentation,” a news release states. “The Planetarium’s new offering, Big Astronomy: People, Places, Discoveries, takes you on a journey to three world-class observatories in Chile’s rugged Andes Mountains and arid Atacama Desert — remote, extreme regions that happen to have the perfect conditions for astronomical research.

“Along the way, you’ll meet an inspiring cast of astronomers, engineers, technicians, and support staff who keep these mega-machines running.”

Fall Family Programs at Museum of Coastal Carolina

Starting this September, the Museum of Coastal Carolina will host family programs each Saturday 11 a.m.

The museum released the following information on the programs:

Come to Backyard Explorers! the first Saturday of each month. The program will dive into local species and ways to investigate your backyard through animal tracks, trail cameras, and more. This fun, interactive program is family friendly and will leave you with ways to explore at home.

Join us the second Saturday of every month for our Community Conservation program. There are many organizations throughout the region that work to conserve, protect, and educate about local habitats and species. Each month, we will feature one of these organizations. Representatives from each will be on site for a family friendly program.

Explore current topics in ocean and coastal conservation and exploration the third Saturday of the month with Coastal Conversations. Each program will feature hands-on activities and interactive discussion to discover current coastal trends and solutions by scientists and at home.

Discover treasures of the tides the fourth Saturday of each month during our Beach Finds program. Investigating the array of detritus you can find on the beach including shells, shark teeth, and more. This program will implore best beach practices and encourage you to practice your sand scavenging skills whether you live at the beach or are just visiting.

The Museum of Coastal Carolina is located at 21 East Second Street in Ocean Isle Beach. Admission is free for members. Non-member all-day admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors (62+), $8 for children (3-12), and free for age 2 and under.

