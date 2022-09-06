Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Sign up for Find Facts Fast course on spotting disinformation

Gray Television is launching a new program ahead of the November midterm election to help...
Gray Television is launching a new program ahead of the November midterm election to help voters differentiate between fact and fiction.(WECT)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Gray Television is launching a new program ahead of the November midterm election to help voters differentiate between fact and fiction.

In partnership with the nonprofit Poynter Institute’s MediaWise program, Find Facts Fast is a free text message course designed to empower people with skills to better participate in the democratic process and spot misinformation online and in their social media feeds.

“Elections make fertile grounds for bad actors, domestic and abroad, to plant seeds of disinformation, due in part to polarization, heightened emotions and a 24/7 news cycle on social feeds,” said MediaWise director Alex Mahadevan. “Find Facts Fast helps anyone … wade through the flood of misinformation we’ll see in the coming months and beyond.”

The instructors include a team of award-winning journalists, teaching learners how to spot misinformation, leverage digital tools to verify online content, identify videos and images that were manipulated, diversify their news diets to avoid echo chambers and practice click restraint.

There are several ways to enroll in the course.

  • Message FACTS to 903-400-5048 via SMS
  • Message FACTS to 903-459-6893 via WhatsApp
  • Or click this link to sign up.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The area near the emergency plane landing in Pender County, crews on the scene did not allow...
Private plane crashes in Pender County, two hospitalized for injuries
Edward Gibson in 2008.
Former local police chief investigated for alleged embezzlement
Whiteville man dies from injuries, juvenile taken into custody
A judge in Wake County ruled Julia Olson-Boseman is in contempt of court.
County commissioner’s contempt of court case closed
The North Carolina Department of Transportation stated that eastbound lanes on U.S. 74/76...
UPDATE: Eastbound lanes back open on U.S. 74/76 near Whiteville

Latest News

Ingram Planetarium’s Fall Laser Music Show Schedule begins on Thursday, Sept. 8 and runs...
Upcoming events for Ingram Planetarium, Museum of Coastal Carolina
Pender Memorial Hospital in Pender County, currently operated by Novant Health
Pender County considers assistance in process to find health providers for Pender Memorial Hospital
The Ingram Planetarium and Museum of Coastal Carolina announced several upcoming events for...
Upcoming events for Ingram Planetarium, Museum of Coastal Carolina
The Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Plan.
New Hanover County Commissioners will consider strategic plan to allocate funding for mental health