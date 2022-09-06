Senior Connect
Shallotte to hold ribbon cutting for Wall Street Intersection/Riverwalk Entrance

The Shallotte River
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Shallotte and North Carolina Department of Transportation have announced a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Wall Street Intersection/Riverwalk Entrance.

The event will be held at 140 Cheers Street in Shallotte on Tuesday, September 20 at Noon. Attendees can park in the area at the end of Cheers and Wall streets past the Shallotte Fire Department.

A parking guide for the ribbon cutting provided by the Town of Shallotte
A parking guide for the ribbon cutting provided by the Town of Shallotte(Town of Shallotte)

This ribbon cutting will signify the next step in the ongoing efforts to build a more robust space near the Shallotte River and the existing town center.

You can RSVP or learn more by contacting Megan Bellamy at mbellamy@townofshallotte.org.

A proposed site plan for the area near the Shallotte Riverwalk, note that Wall Street is...
A proposed site plan for the area near the Shallotte Riverwalk, note that Wall Street is realigned so it shares an intersection with Shallotte Avenue.(Town of Shallotte)

