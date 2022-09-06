Shallotte to hold ribbon cutting for Wall Street Intersection/Riverwalk Entrance
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Shallotte and North Carolina Department of Transportation have announced a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Wall Street Intersection/Riverwalk Entrance.
The event will be held at 140 Cheers Street in Shallotte on Tuesday, September 20 at Noon. Attendees can park in the area at the end of Cheers and Wall streets past the Shallotte Fire Department.
This ribbon cutting will signify the next step in the ongoing efforts to build a more robust space near the Shallotte River and the existing town center.
You can RSVP or learn more by contacting Megan Bellamy at mbellamy@townofshallotte.org.
