Pender County considers assistance in process to find health providers for Pender Memorial Hospital

Pender Memorial Hospital in Pender County, currently operated by Novant Health
Pender Memorial Hospital in Pender County, currently operated by Novant Health(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Commissioners is considering a contract with Juniper Advisory to aid in the process of finding a provider to operate Pender Memorial Hospital. They will choose whether or not to award the contract at their meeting on Tuesday, September 6.

Currently, Novant Health operates the Pender Memorial Hospital because of a previous agreement which was made with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center before the acquisition. A decision will have to be made before the end of the current lease agreement in July 2023.

The commissioners are considering a contract with Juniper Advisory to assist the decision. If Juniper receives the contract, they would guide the county in the Request for Proposal process for potential health providers of the hospital.

Though the county would be one step closer to finding other companies that could operate the hospital, they will still have the option to continue their agreement with Novant Health.

