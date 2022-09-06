Pender Co. fifth graders to receive new science program funded by education grant

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Christian Services announced Sept. 6 that they received a $11,000 education grant from Resourceful Communities to bring the “Weather Wise” program to every fifth grader in the county.

Per the announcement, Science Alliance of Eastern NC will additionally donate service hours, materials and video production as contribution. The weather program will align with the North Carolina Essential Standards for science.

“This Resourceful Communities grant will allow PCCS to provide a curriculum-aligned science program to students in Pender County who might not otherwise be able to participate in important informal learning opportunities,” said Pepper Smith of PCCS. “Students will engage in weather science demonstrations, conduct exciting experiments, and receive a kit of materials to share and continue exploring weather at home.”

For more information, please visit the Pender County Christian Services website.

