New Hanover County Community Remembrance Project, Equal Justice Initiative to host high school essay contest

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Community Remembrance Project announced Sept. 1 that it will be hosting an essay contest for local high schoolers in conjunction with the Equal Justice Initiative.

Per their announcement, the contest is open to all New Hanover County public high school students. At least $5,000 will be awarded to the winner(s). Entries will be accepted between Sept. 1 - Dec. 15.

According to the release, applicants must “write and submit an 800-1000 word essay focused on the impact of racial injustice on African Americans and people of color.” Students are encouraged to use local examples to support their writings.

The winner(s) will be announced in January 2023, per the announcement. A presentation for the winners will be held in February.

For more information about submitting a paper, please visit the contest’s website.

