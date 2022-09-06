New Hanover County Commissioners will consider strategic plan to allocate funding for mental health

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Treating mental health and substance use disorders is an issue that has received increased attention over the past several years, not only in Southeastern North Carolina but across the country as well. New Hanover County is making these concerns a priority to address and has already agreed to use $50 million from the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center to Novant Health to do that.

County Commissioners will be presented with a the Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Strategy on Tuesday that lays out the framework and guidance moving forward. The plan does not identify plans on how to spend that money directly but identifies three distinct needs to be addressed.

“As a part of the strategic planning process, this group of stakeholders also began identifying key investments to help advance the strategy and ensure successful outcomes for the community .This strategy and recommendations are intended to guide the disbursement of the $50 million Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Fund and the first five years of the opioid settlement funds totaling approximately $8.5 million over the first five years and a total of $18.4 million over an 18-year period,” according to the commissioners agenda.

It’s a multifaceted approach that looks at the beginning, middle, and end needs of the community.

“The attached plan outlines three focus areas with their associated desired outcome and key performance indicators to ensure accountability for goals being achieved. These focus areas include education and outreach, access to services and treatment and sustainable recovery and wellbeing,” according to the agenda.

Jennifer Rigby is the county’s Chief Strategy Officer and said the committee that worked to create the plan consisted of stakeholders in the community including those who have relied on these services in the past. Funding is a critical step in providing the resources for those in need but she says that having the foundation of a strategic plan is key to identifying those needs.

“We don’t want for the funding to drive the strategy we want the strategy to drive results in our community. The funding is an important component of it but certainly that comes after that strategy is developed,” she said.

New Hanover County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield is one of the county commissioners involved in the process of creating the plan.

“I was happy to be one of the commissioners sitting at the table as this has personally affected me and my family as well, number one being able to listen to concerns others had at the table but also putting my own input in as well. I am looking forward to hearing the final results coming from our strategy team tonight at our county commission meeting and then from that standpoint the board of commissioners will hopefully adopt it number one but also start implementing things in the future,” he said.

For now, there are no major plans in place to utilize the funding if the County Commissioners approve the plan, but it’s something that commissioners have agreed is an important topic to address. It’s likely that once the needs are identified county leadership will move forward with allocating those funds.

