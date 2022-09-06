Senior Connect
Johnston County teacher charged with statutory rape, indecent liberties

Amanda Doll
Amanda Doll(Johnston County Sheriff's Office)
By Hayley Fixler and Judith Retana
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) - A West Johnston High School English teacher, once up for a teacher of the year award, is in jail after Johnston County Sheriff’s deputies arrested her for statutory rape of a child under the age of 15.

Johnston County Public School officials said 37-year-old Amanda Doll was an employee of theirs until Friday, the day she was taken into custody.

A representative said she started in the district on May 6, 2021, as a substitute teacher. She moved to an English teacher position on Aug. 11, 2021.

A parent told CBS 17 Doll taught English 1, a class primarily attended by freshmen students.

Doll is now facing three charges including statutory rape of a child under the age of 15, sex act with a student, and indecent liberties with a child.

CBS 17 does not know if the charges are in connection with the same student.

JCPS’ website listed Doll among 33 first-year teachers “recognized for their outstanding performance in the classroom”. Doll was nominated but did not ultimately win the district’s First Year Teacher of the Year award, according to the site.

CBS 17 crews spoke with a 2019 graduate of West Johnston High School.

Jacob Lipscomb said he was speechless when he learned what was going on at his old school.

“I’m just surprised it’s happening again,” he explained.

This is at least the third time that a staff member at West Johnston High School, in the past 12 years, has faced similar charges.

In 2010, a band director was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and sex offense with a student.

In 2011, a school resource officer at the school pleaded guilty to sending inappropriate photos of himself to a student.

“I don’t know what’s going on at that school,” explained Lipscomb. “I feel like they should be doing something to crack down on that.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

