This month's challenge involves four exercises using a medicine ball. Medicine balls come in several different weight options so you can choose which one works for you. The exercises help strengthen your core, quads, and arms.

Squat Leg Twists

- stand with feet a little more than shoulder width apart

- holding the medicine ball, extend arms in front of you

- go down into a squat position

- touch the ball to the ground, bring it back up and twist to one sied

- squat down again, touch the ground, and twist to the other side

- always keep arms straight

- follow repetitions on calendar below

Leg Raiser Ball Tow Touch

- lay down on your back

- while holding the medicine ball, stretch you arms above your head, feet out straight

- raise legs up and touch the ball to your toes

- for a modified version bend your knees, pull into chest and touch the ball to your toes

- follow repetitions on calendar below

Russian Twist Ball Touch

- sit up with heels into the ground, toes up to ceiling

- lean back into a C curve

- raise your feet off the ground or for modified version keep your feet on the ground

- if you start to slouch take a break, readjust, and stretch your back

- follow repetitions in calendar below

Plank with Hands on Ball

- with the ball on the ground place your hands on top, keeping arms straight

- make sure your shoulders and chest are directly over the ball

- hold for as long as you can

- for a more challenging workout, squat in bringing your feet up to the ball, jump back and repeat

Get Fit with 6: September challenge

