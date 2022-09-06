Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Five people displaced after fire on Campbell Street

Firefighters were able to contain and put out the fire within twenty minutes after arriving at...
Firefighters were able to contain and put out the fire within twenty minutes after arriving at the scene.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Fire Department responded to a fire that occurred at the residence of 1010 Campbell Street on the evening of September 6.

Firefighters were able to contain and put out the fire within twenty minutes after arriving at the scene.

According to fire officials, the fire has displaced five people who are seeking assistance with Red Cross.

No one was reported injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more details become available.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The area near the emergency plane landing in Pender County, crews on the scene did not allow...
Private plane crashes in Pender County, two hospitalized for injuries
Whiteville man dies from injuries, juvenile taken into custody
Edward Gibson in 2008.
Former local police chief investigated for alleged embezzlement
A judge in Wake County ruled Julia Olson-Boseman is in contempt of court.
County commissioner’s contempt of court case closed
The North Carolina Department of Transportation stated that eastbound lanes on U.S. 74/76...
UPDATE: Eastbound lanes back open on U.S. 74/76 near Whiteville

Latest News

A preliminary map for a proposed reverse osmosis water treatment plant in Pender County
Pender County Commissioners deny proposed site for reverse osmosis water treatment plant
A poster sits next to the sign for Northside High School a day after a student was stabbed to...
Jacksonville’s Northside High School students returned to class following fatal stabbing
Gray Television is launching a new program ahead of the November midterm election to help...
Sign up for Find Facts Fast course on spotting disinformation
Ingram Planetarium’s Fall Laser Music Show Schedule begins on Thursday, Sept. 8 and runs...
Upcoming events for Ingram Planetarium, Museum of Coastal Carolina