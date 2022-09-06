Five people displaced after fire on Campbell Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Fire Department responded to a fire that occurred at the residence of 1010 Campbell Street on the evening of September 6.

Firefighters were able to contain and put out the fire within twenty minutes after arriving at the scene.

According to fire officials, the fire has displaced five people who are seeking assistance with Red Cross.

No one was reported injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more details become available.

