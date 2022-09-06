First Alert Forecast: summery air staying strong after Labor Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! As expected, Labor Day weekend was not “perfect” weather-wise, but it did have lots of rain-free time. Hope you had an enjoyable one!

As sticky summer air lingers across the Cape Fear Region, daily shower and storm odds will open at medium Tuesday, shrink lower by Thursday, and hold in the low to medium realm for the weekend. The western Carolinas, by comparison, will likely hang on to heavier and more consistent rain.

From Tuesday through the weekend, afternoon temperatures will regularly crest deep in the 80s and a few lower 90s are locally plausible. Nighttime readings ought to stay near or north of 70 for most of the period, though a brief puff of cooler 60s appears possible for Thursday night.

Tuesday will feature a moderate rip current risk in most Cape Fear surf zones; such activity may spike as swells from distant Earl reach the Carolina Coast in the coming days. Earl, and its older Atlantic tropical cousin Danielle, remain nonthreatening in any direct sense.

