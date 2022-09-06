Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: summery air staying strong after Labor Day

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Sept. 5, 2022
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:04 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! As expected, Labor Day weekend was not “perfect” weather-wise, but it did have lots of rain-free time. Hope you had an enjoyable one!

As sticky summer air lingers across the Cape Fear Region, daily shower and storm odds will open at medium Tuesday, shrink lower by Thursday, and hold in the low to medium realm for the weekend. The western Carolinas, by comparison, will likely hang on to heavier and more consistent rain.

From Tuesday through the weekend, afternoon temperatures will regularly crest deep in the 80s and a few lower 90s are locally plausible. Nighttime readings ought to stay near or north of 70 for most of the period, though a brief puff of cooler 60s appears possible for Thursday night.

Tuesday will feature a moderate rip current risk in most Cape Fear surf zones; such activity may spike as swells from distant Earl reach the Carolina Coast in the coming days. Earl, and its older Atlantic tropical cousin Danielle, remain nonthreatening in any direct sense.

Catch a detailed seven-day planning forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like and for whatever location you choose, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

September is the peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season and wect.com/hurricane is here to help you stay sharp and prepared.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The area near the emergency plane landing in Pender County, crews on the scene did not allow...
Private plane crashes in Pender County, two hospitalized for injuries
Edward Gibson in 2008.
Former local police chief investigated for alleged embezzlement
Whiteville man dies from injuries, juvenile taken into custody
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office released citation and arrest statistics following a...
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office checkpoint operation results in 44 violations
Five people are facing charges in connection to an August incident where a group of vehicles...
Police: 5 arrested after vehicles stopped traffic, ‘drove recklessly’ on the Ravenel bridge

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Sept. 5, 2022
First Alert Forecast: rain chances spike into the shorter workweek, tropics busy
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Sept. 5, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Sept. 5, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. afternoon, Sep. 5, 2022...
First Alert Forecast: home settled, tropics cranking for Labor Day
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. afternoon, Sep. 5, 2022...
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. afternoon, Sep. 5, 2022