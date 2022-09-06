Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Enviva, Alder Fuels partner to produce sustainable aviation fuel

Enviva Inc. and Alder Fuels announced Sept. 6 that the two companies will work together to...
Enviva Inc. and Alder Fuels announced Sept. 6 that the two companies will work together to produce sustainable aviation fuels (SAF).(WLOX)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Enviva Inc. and Alder Fuels announced Sept. 6 that the two companies will work together to produce sustainable aviation fuels (SAF). The companies hope that this agreement will further commercialize the supply of SAF.

Per the release, Enviva will supply 750,000 metric tons of woody biomass a year to Alder Fuels. Enviva’s product will be sent to Alder’s first Alder Greencrude production facility, which is expected to begin construction soon in the southeastern United States.

Enviva will begin supplying to Alder Fuels in 2024, per the statement.

Per their announcement, the product from Alder Greencrude “can be refined using existing infrastructure into low-carbon to carbon-negative SAF that matches petroleum-based equivalents on specification and performance.”

“Abundant sustainable biomass conversion to energy-dense, drop-in liquid fuels is essential to accelerating the current global transition to a low-carbon economy,” said Thomas Meth, President of Enviva. “This joint effort between Enviva and Alder Fuels enables sourcing of sustainable wood fiber and industry-leading technology to deliver the feedstock flexibility and commercialization of SAF needed to achieve jet fuel decarbonization at scale.”

As of this time, United Airlines has already committed to purchasing 1.5 billion gallons of SAF from Alder Fuels.

For more information, please visit the Enviva and Alder Fuels websites.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The area near the emergency plane landing in Pender County, crews on the scene did not allow...
Private plane crashes in Pender County, two hospitalized for injuries
Edward Gibson in 2008.
Former local police chief investigated for alleged embezzlement
Whiteville man dies from injuries, juvenile taken into custody
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office released citation and arrest statistics following a...
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office checkpoint operation results in 44 violations
A judge in Wake County ruled Julia Olson-Boseman is in contempt of court.
County commissioner’s contempt of court case closed

Latest News

A poster sits next to the sign for Northside High School a day after a student was stabbed to...
Jacksonville’s Northside High School students back in class following fatal stabbing
The North Carolina Department of Transportation stated that eastbound lanes on U.S. 74/76...
Multi-vehicle incident leaves U.S. 74/76 eastbound lanes closed near Whiteville
The North Carolina Department of Transportation stated that eastbound lanes on U.S. 74/76...
Multi-vehicle incident leaves U.S. 74/76 eastbound lanes closed near Whiteville
The North Carolina Department of Transportation stated that eastbound lanes on U.S. 74/76...
Multi-vehicle incident leaves U.S. 74/76 eastbound lanes closed near Whiteville