Enviva, Alder Fuels partner to produce sustainable aviation fuel

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Enviva Inc. and Alder Fuels announced Sept. 6 that the two companies will work together to produce sustainable aviation fuels (SAF). The companies hope that this agreement will further commercialize the supply of SAF.

Per the release, Enviva will supply 750,000 metric tons of woody biomass a year to Alder Fuels. Enviva’s product will be sent to Alder’s first Alder Greencrude production facility, which is expected to begin construction soon in the southeastern United States.

Enviva will begin supplying to Alder Fuels in 2024, per the statement.

Per their announcement, the product from Alder Greencrude “can be refined using existing infrastructure into low-carbon to carbon-negative SAF that matches petroleum-based equivalents on specification and performance.”

“Abundant sustainable biomass conversion to energy-dense, drop-in liquid fuels is essential to accelerating the current global transition to a low-carbon economy,” said Thomas Meth, President of Enviva. “This joint effort between Enviva and Alder Fuels enables sourcing of sustainable wood fiber and industry-leading technology to deliver the feedstock flexibility and commercialization of SAF needed to achieve jet fuel decarbonization at scale.”

As of this time, United Airlines has already committed to purchasing 1.5 billion gallons of SAF from Alder Fuels.

For more information, please visit the Enviva and Alder Fuels websites.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.