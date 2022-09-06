Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Chemours to hold information sessions on its plans to expand at Fayetteville Works site

Chemours will hold two public information sessions this month to discuss its plans to expand...
Chemours will hold two public information sessions this month to discuss its plans to expand its manufacturing capabilities at the Fayetteville Works site in Bladen County. (Source: Chemours)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBLIN, N.C. (WECT) - Chemours will hold two public information sessions this month to discuss its plans to expand its manufacturing capabilities at the Fayetteville Works site in Bladen County.

The first session will be held 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the Bladen Community College Auditorium. The second session will be held 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Leland Cultural Arts Center.

“The upcoming information sessions will provide the opportunity for us to meet with community members, discuss our plans, gather input, and create greater understanding of how this investment will positively impact the local economy and North Carolina’s manufacturing industry,” said Dawn Hughes, Fayetteville Works Plant Manager.

A news release from Chemours states that the company will share information on its planned expansion of its existing facilities “to support an increase in domestic production in the semiconductor, transportation, clean energy, consumer electronics, and communications industries.”

“Residents will also receive information on Chemours’ design plans for emissions controls that will allow for increases in manufacturing without projected increases in the overall fluorinated organic compounds or greenhouse gases emitted from the site,” the news release states.

Chemours, a spinoff of DuPont, has been releasing GenX, a type of PFAS, into the Cape Fear River from its Fayetteville Works plant located along the Cumberland and Bladen County line. PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are considered “forever chemicals” because of their tendency not to break down in the environment or the human body.

Tuesday, September 20

5-7 p.m.

Bladen Community College Auditorium

7418 NC Hwy 41W, Dublin, NC 28332

Wednesday, September 21

5-7 p.m.

Leland Cultural Arts Center

1212 Magnolia Village Way, Leland, NC 28451

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The area near the emergency plane landing in Pender County, crews on the scene did not allow...
Private plane crashes in Pender County, two hospitalized for injuries
Edward Gibson in 2008.
Former local police chief investigated for alleged embezzlement
Whiteville man dies from injuries, juvenile taken into custody
A judge in Wake County ruled Julia Olson-Boseman is in contempt of court.
County commissioner’s contempt of court case closed
The North Carolina Department of Transportation stated that eastbound lanes on U.S. 74/76...
UPDATE: Eastbound lanes back open on U.S. 74/76 near Whiteville

Latest News

A judge in Wake County ruled Julia Olson-Boseman is in contempt of court.
County commissioner’s contempt of court case closed
Amidst complaints and an investigation, N.C. based solar provider says another company is to blame for shortfalls
Amidst complaints and an investigation, N.C. based solar provider says another company is to...
Amidst complaints and an investigation, N.C. based solar provider says another company is to blame for shortfalls
County Manager Chris Coudriet
County manager heard allegations of Olson-Boseman’s $50 million offer two years ago