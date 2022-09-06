Chemours to hold information sessions on its plans to expand at Fayetteville Works site

DUBLIN, N.C. (WECT) - Chemours will hold two public information sessions this month to discuss its plans to expand its manufacturing capabilities at the Fayetteville Works site in Bladen County.

The first session will be held 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the Bladen Community College Auditorium. The second session will be held 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Leland Cultural Arts Center.

“The upcoming information sessions will provide the opportunity for us to meet with community members, discuss our plans, gather input, and create greater understanding of how this investment will positively impact the local economy and North Carolina’s manufacturing industry,” said Dawn Hughes, Fayetteville Works Plant Manager.

A news release from Chemours states that the company will share information on its planned expansion of its existing facilities “to support an increase in domestic production in the semiconductor, transportation, clean energy, consumer electronics, and communications industries.”

“Residents will also receive information on Chemours’ design plans for emissions controls that will allow for increases in manufacturing without projected increases in the overall fluorinated organic compounds or greenhouse gases emitted from the site,” the news release states.

Chemours, a spinoff of DuPont, has been releasing GenX, a type of PFAS, into the Cape Fear River from its Fayetteville Works plant located along the Cumberland and Bladen County line. PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are considered “forever chemicals” because of their tendency not to break down in the environment or the human body.

Tuesday, September 20

5-7 p.m.

Bladen Community College Auditorium

7418 NC Hwy 41W, Dublin, NC 28332

Wednesday, September 21

5-7 p.m.

Leland Cultural Arts Center

1212 Magnolia Village Way, Leland, NC 28451

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.