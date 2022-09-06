Senior Connect
Army in major need of soldiers, offering new incentives to recruits

Army leaders say this is the “most challenging” time for recruitment in nearly 50 years.
Army Screenshot
Army Screenshot(WBTV)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As of July, the U.S. Army said it is facing the most challenging recruitment time in decades. As a result, they are offering major financial incentives to new recruits.

In a July memo, Army leaders say they ended the fiscal year with a little over 466,000 soldiers, 20,000 shy of their target. They added they expect to lose more by July of next year.

They explain private-sector competition and lingering issues with COVID-19 are among the reasons for this.

“For a while, it didn’t feel like a team for the whole country when the pandemic was going,” said Dalcus Sparks, who spearheads recruitment in Charlotte.

Although optimistic for the future, Sparks noted COVID-19 created major roadblocks to typical in-person recruitment efforts.

“...because of the ability to truly get into schools, talk to more applicants whether it’s career fairs, professional sporting events...” he explained.

That’s why the Army announced they are not only bumping up bonuses to keep soldiers, but they are offering up to $50,000 enlistment bonuses, other bonuses for those willing to ship out quickly, and the choice of where to station, depending on your qualifications.

“If they’re interested at all and want to go to a specific area, now’s the time to enlist,” said Sparks.

The U.S. Army says if you have questions, you can reach out to their office in Charlotte or visit their website.

