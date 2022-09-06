Senior Connect
Amazon series to film scenes in Kure Beach on Sept. 9

Crews will be filming scenes for the Amazon series The Summer I turned Pretty in Kure Beach on Friday, Sept. 9.
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Crews will be filming scenes for the Amazon series, The Summer I turned Pretty, in Kure Beach on Friday, Sept. 9.

According to town officials, there may be traffic disruptions throughout the day on Fort Fisher Blvd. between Riverfront Road and Battle Acre Road.

The first season of the series premiered on June 17 on Amazon Prime Video with seven episodes and has since received generally positive reviews.

Crews began filming the second season in the area earlier this summer.

The series showrunners are Gabrielle Stanton and Jenny Han, the author of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. The IMDB summary describes the series as, “A love triangle between one girl and two brothers. A story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.”

