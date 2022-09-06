Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Advanced Urology to host free exams and Carolina Panthers ticket giveaway to raise awareness about prostate cancer

A section of a flyer from Advanced Urology in Leland
A section of a flyer from Advanced Urology in Leland(Advanced Urology)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Advanced Urology announced that they will be hosting free exams in honor of National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month on Friday, September 30 from Noon to 3 p.m.

Per their release, free services will be given to men over the age of 40. During the tailgate-themed event, there will be:

  • Free prostate exams
  • Free PSA bloodwork
  • Free “tailgate” food
  • Information regarding prostate health
  • Carolina Panthers ticket drawing

You can attend the event at Advanced Urology on 144 Poole Road Suite 102, Leland, North Carolina. You can call 910-641-3662 for more information.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The area near the emergency plane landing in Pender County, crews on the scene did not allow...
Private plane crashes in Pender County, two hospitalized for injuries
Edward Gibson in 2008.
Former local police chief investigated for alleged embezzlement
Whiteville man dies from injuries, juvenile taken into custody
A judge in Wake County ruled Julia Olson-Boseman is in contempt of court.
County commissioner’s contempt of court case closed
The North Carolina Department of Transportation stated that eastbound lanes on U.S. 74/76...
UPDATE: Eastbound lanes back open on U.S. 74/76 near Whiteville

Latest News

The Shallotte River
Shallotte to hold ribbon cutting for Wall Street Intersection/Riverwalk Entrance
The New Hanover County Community Remembrance Project announced Sept. 1 that it will be hosting...
New Hanover County Community Remembrance Project, Equal Justice Initiative to host high school essay contest
Pender County Christian Services announced Sept. 6 that they received a $11,000 education grant...
Pender Co. fifth graders to receive new science program funded by education grant
Wilmington City Council to consider law enforcement museum, some local groups express opposition