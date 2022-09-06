Advanced Urology to host free exams and Carolina Panthers ticket giveaway to raise awareness about prostate cancer
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Advanced Urology announced that they will be hosting free exams in honor of National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month on Friday, September 30 from Noon to 3 p.m.
Per their release, free services will be given to men over the age of 40. During the tailgate-themed event, there will be:
- Free prostate exams
- Free PSA bloodwork
- Free “tailgate” food
- Information regarding prostate health
- Carolina Panthers ticket drawing
You can attend the event at Advanced Urology on 144 Poole Road Suite 102, Leland, North Carolina. You can call 910-641-3662 for more information.
