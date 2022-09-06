Advanced Urology to host free exams and Carolina Panthers ticket giveaway to raise awareness about prostate cancer

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Advanced Urology announced that they will be hosting free exams in honor of National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month on Friday, September 30 from Noon to 3 p.m.

Per their release, free services will be given to men over the age of 40. During the tailgate-themed event, there will be:

Free prostate exams

Free PSA bloodwork

Free “tailgate” food

Information regarding prostate health

Carolina Panthers ticket drawing

You can attend the event at Advanced Urology on 144 Poole Road Suite 102, Leland, North Carolina. You can call 910-641-3662 for more information.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.