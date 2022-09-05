YWCA Lower Cape Fear to introduce adult swim courses for those with water fear, phobia

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The YWCA Lower Cape Fear Aquatics Center has announced new swim lessons for adults. Beginning in October, three classes, based on one’s swimming skills, will be held.

Level one classes will focus on those with a fear or phobia of water. This class will help individuals feel more comfortable in and around water, as well as teach basic swimming skills. Per the YWCA, this class will run from Oct. 4-25.

Level two classes will focus on those who are more comfortable being in the water. Additional swimming skills will be taught. According to the announcement, this class will run from Oct. 6-27, and a second course will occur from Nov. 1 - Dec. 1.

Level three classes will focus on those who can “get themselves across the pool but want to learn how to swim with ‘real’ strokes.” This course will teach strokes and will serve as an introduction to “concepts of swimming for fitness.” This course will be held from Nov. 3 - Dec. 3, per the YWCA.

According to the announcement, each course will cost $50 and will include four additional pool passes. A YWCA membership is additionally required.

For more information, please visit the YWCA Lower Cape Fear website.

