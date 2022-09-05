Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

YWCA Lower Cape Fear to introduce adult swim courses for those with water fear, phobia

The YWCA Lower Cape Fear Aquatics Center has announced new swim lessons for adults.
The YWCA Lower Cape Fear Aquatics Center has announced new swim lessons for adults.(WHSV)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The YWCA Lower Cape Fear Aquatics Center has announced new swim lessons for adults. Beginning in October, three classes, based on one’s swimming skills, will be held.

Level one classes will focus on those with a fear or phobia of water. This class will help individuals feel more comfortable in and around water, as well as teach basic swimming skills. Per the YWCA, this class will run from Oct. 4-25.

Level two classes will focus on those who are more comfortable being in the water. Additional swimming skills will be taught. According to the announcement, this class will run from Oct. 6-27, and a second course will occur from Nov. 1 - Dec. 1.

Level three classes will focus on those who can “get themselves across the pool but want to learn how to swim with ‘real’ strokes.” This course will teach strokes and will serve as an introduction to “concepts of swimming for fitness.” This course will be held from Nov. 3 - Dec. 3, per the YWCA.

According to the announcement, each course will cost $50 and will include four additional pool passes. A YWCA membership is additionally required.

For more information, please visit the YWCA Lower Cape Fear website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pride and Black Lives Matter flags decorating a church sign were burned early Wednesday in Cary.
Black Lives Matter, Pride flags burned in broad daylight at Cary church
Fred English, Tamara Nelson, Mackenzie Nelson
Man charged in overdose death
Five people are facing charges in connection to an August incident where a group of vehicles...
Police: 5 arrested after vehicles stopped traffic, ‘drove recklessly’ on the Ravenel bridge
Charleston police say five people have been injured after an early-morning shooting Sunday on...
Police: 5 people injured in downtown shooting
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office released citation and arrest statistics following a...
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office checkpoint operation results in 44 violations

Latest News

The Trauma Institute & Child Trauma Institute has announced a new program for residents in the...
Nonprofit to offer no-cost therapy for Wilmington students, residents
The Trauma Institute & Child Trauma Institute has announced a new program for residents in the...
Nonprofit to offer no-cost therapy for Wilmington students, residents
Port City United announced the launching of their “Bright Lights, Peaceful Nights” initiative...
Port City United launches ‘Bright Lights, Peaceful Nights’ initiative, hopes to make community safer
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Art teacher needs help with supplies for young students