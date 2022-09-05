YMCA invites dogs and their people to the Pooch Plunge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina is inviting the community and their dogs to the Pooch Plunge on Wednesday and all weekend.

You can bring your furry friend to the Legion Stadium Pool (2131 Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington, NC) for $5 in cash per dog per day on the following dates:

Wednesday, September 7 from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Friday, September 9 from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 10 from Noon to 5 p.m.

Sunday, September 11 from Noon to 5 p.m.

The YMCA requires all dogs to be up to date on their vaccines, well-behaved and not aggressive. Health Department regulations require that people stay out of the pool entirely while dogs are using it. You can find the full rule list on the YMCA website.

