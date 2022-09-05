Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wrightsville Beach sees high number of rip current rescues

The National Weather Service released information regarding a high number of rip current...
The National Weather Service released information regarding a high number of rip current rescues performed on Sept. 4.(Oak Island Water Rescue)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The National Weather Service released information regarding a high number of rip current rescues performed on Sept. 4.

Per their report, the Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue performed 15-20 rip current rescues on Sunday.

According to the NWS, many beaches in southeastern North Carolina, including Wrightsville Beach, are at at moderate risk for rip currents on Sept. 5. Beachgoers are advised to pay attention to flag warning systems and to heed the advice of lifeguards and beach patrol.

For more information, please visit the National Weather Service website.

Beachgoers are advised to pay attention to flag warning systems and to heed the advice of...
Beachgoers are advised to pay attention to flag warning systems and to heed the advice of lifeguards and beach patrol(WTVY)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pride and Black Lives Matter flags decorating a church sign were burned early Wednesday in Cary.
Black Lives Matter, Pride flags burned in broad daylight at Cary church
Fred English, Tamara Nelson, Mackenzie Nelson
Man charged in overdose death
Charles Haywood went before a judge this afternoon in Burgaw.
Documents: Surveillance video captured fatal stabbing of hemp store clerk
A flight monitoring map revealed a unique flight path taken on Monday in Washington state.
Point taken: Pilot’s unique flight path appears to create a middle finger
Governor Cooper appoints two new judges

Latest News

The Trauma Institute & Child Trauma Institute has announced a new program for residents in the...
Nonprofit to offer no-cost therapy for Wilmington students, residents
The Trauma Institute & Child Trauma Institute has announced a new program for residents in the...
Nonprofit to offer no-cost therapy for Wilmington students, residents
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office released citation and arrest statistics following a...
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office checkpoint operation results in 44 violations
Charleston police say five people have been injured after an early-morning shooting Sunday on...
Police: 5 people injured in downtown shooting