Wilmington Downtown Trail set to advance into design and engineering phase

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council plans to make an agreement with an engineering company to design phase 1 of the Downtown Trail. The resolution has been placed on the consent agenda of the Wilmington City Council meeting on Tuesday, September 6.

Items on the consent agenda are typically passed without comment; funding for this agreement was already agreed upon months ago.

The Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization awarded $680,000 in federal funding to the project in October 2021. Given approval, the city will use $492,795 of that funding for an agreement with WSP USA, Inc. to design and engineer the 2.2-mile segment. This brings the path one step closer to breaking ground, though additional funding will be needed to pay for any right-of-way acquisitions and construction.

The Downtown Trail has been a long time coming but slow getting started; it was first identified in the New Hanover County and City of Wilmington Comprehensive Greenway Plan in 2013 and was ranked as the top priority project. But it really kicked into gear after the Friends of the Wilmington Rail Trail coalition supported the

project in 2019.

After some planning, the Wilmington Rail Trail Master Plan was adopted by the Wilmington City Council in 2021.

Note that while the projects overlap, the Wilmington Rail Trail corridor is planned to only run from N 3rd Street to McRae Street and Dorothy B. Johnson Elementary. The 2.2-mile segment would stretch from Cape Fear Community College on 3rd Street to the Love Grove Memorial Bridge, and the full trail would be 5.9 miles long.

A map of the proposed path (WECT)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.