Whiteville man dies from injuries, juvenile taken into custody

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Police Department announced that Whiteville-resident Caron Antwan Robinson died from his injuries after being transported to the hospital on Monday, September 5. An unnamed juvenile has been taken into custody.

Police write that they responded to the 700 block of West Burkhead Street at around 12:35 p.m. after hearing about shots fired and someone lying on the road. The person on the road was Robinson, who died soon after at Columbus County Regional Healthcare.

“A juvenile was taken into custody and the name is being withheld. The incident is still being investigated. If anyone has any information about the incident, please call the Whiteville Police Department. (910) 642-5111,” wrote a department spokesperson in a release.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.