Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Whiteville man dies from injuries, juvenile taken into custody

The Whiteville Police Department says that Whiteville-resident Caron Antwan Robinson died from his injuries
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Police Department announced that Whiteville-resident Caron Antwan Robinson died from his injuries after being transported to the hospital on Monday, September 5. An unnamed juvenile has been taken into custody.

Police write that they responded to the 700 block of West Burkhead Street at around 12:35 p.m. after hearing about shots fired and someone lying on the road. The person on the road was Robinson, who died soon after at Columbus County Regional Healthcare.

“A juvenile was taken into custody and the name is being withheld. The incident is still being investigated. If anyone has any information about the incident, please call the Whiteville Police Department. (910) 642-5111,” wrote a department spokesperson in a release.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pride and Black Lives Matter flags decorating a church sign were burned early Wednesday in Cary.
Black Lives Matter, Pride flags burned in broad daylight at Cary church
Five people are facing charges in connection to an August incident where a group of vehicles...
Police: 5 arrested after vehicles stopped traffic, ‘drove recklessly’ on the Ravenel bridge
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office released citation and arrest statistics following a...
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office checkpoint operation results in 44 violations
Fred English, Tamara Nelson, Mackenzie Nelson
Man charged in overdose death
Charleston police say five people have been injured after an early-morning shooting Sunday on...
Police: 5 people injured in downtown shooting

Latest News

The area near the emergency plane landing in Pender County, crews on the scene did not allow...
Private plane crashes in Pender County, two hospitalized for injuries
Blue Willow Café employees taking a customers order.
Blue Willow Cafe opens in Wilmington to train individuals with disabilities
A judge in Wake County ruled Julia Olson-Boseman is in contempt of court.
County commissioner’s contempt of court case closed
Edward Gibson in 2008.
Former local police chief investigated for alleged embezzlement