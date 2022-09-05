Senior Connect
Private plane crashes in Pender County, two hospitalized for injuries

Two people riding inside a small private airplane were injured after the plane had to make an emergency landing.
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two people riding inside a small private airplane were injured after the plane had to make an emergency landing. At least two people in the area saw the plane go down, including a farmer picking corn.

Pender County 911 got a call for a downed aircraft at 3:54 p.m. on Monday, September 5. First responders were able to find the two on a private farm off of Shiloh Road and took them to a local hospital. It’s currently not clear how severe their injuries are.

Local first responders including State Highway Patrol responded to the incident, and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident further.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

