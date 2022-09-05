Pender County to consider location of planned reverse osmosis water treatment plant

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - With funding deadlines approaching, the Pender County Board of Commissioners is moving closer to a decision on the site for the planned reverse osmosis water treatment plant. On Tuesday, September 6, the board will consider a resolution to approve the use of a property off of NC 210 for the construction of the plant.

Per the proposal, the county has been in search of a location for the plant to treat the water for PFAS since December of 2019. Initial proposals were closer to US 17, but problems repeatedly arose. The Holly Shelter Game Land is still technically an option, but the endangered species, wetlands and federal and private easements make it an expensive and potentially unfeasible solution.

Given this, the county staff submitted a request for the board to allow for the planning and design of the reverse osmosis plant at recently purchased properties off of NC-210. It would require an extra $11 million to build a pipeline, but the proposal says that is still less than the cost of choosing a property closer to US 17.

This site is essentially ready to go, and they need to have a site engineering report ready in the 30 days after September 6 in order to meet funding deadlines for submittal in March 2023. Plus, staff writes, having a site chosen would for them to apply for more funding. The county has $23.75 million committed to the project so far and expects the final cost to be $80 million.

A preliminary map for a proposed reverse osmosis water treatment plant in Pender County (Pender County)

