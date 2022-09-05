Marine veteran among 2 killed in shooting at house party

BOSTON (WCVB) - Authorities are investigating after two men, including a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, were killed in a triple shooting during an overnight house party.

Police say the shooting that killed two men and injured a third happened about 3 a.m. Sunday in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and another was pronounced dead at the hospital. The third victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Relatives identified one of the men who died as 29-year-old Tefan Ivy, a Marine veteran and father of a young daughter.

Neighborhood resident Luis Perez says a lot of people were partying in the area around the time he heard gunfire.

“About 10 or 20 shots. Bam, bam, bam. When you hear something like that, you go hiding,” he said.

Ryan Diauto, who was staying with a friend who lives next door to where the shooting happened, was hit by a bullet fragment that entered the home. He was not injured.

“It went through the wall, hit something and then hit my ankle,” Diauto said. “I thought it was a wood chip, but when I looked on the ground, a bullet was on the ground.”

Detectives spent Sunday talking to witnesses and gathering evidence. A ShotSpotter system and surveillance camera are within feet of where the shooting happened, and neighbors hope they will help solve this case.

The shooting is being investigated by the Boston Police Department’s Homicide and Crime Scene units, as well as the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

