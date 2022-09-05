Former local police chief investigated for alleged embezzlement

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney submitted a request to the State Bureau of Investigation to look into embezzlement allegations against former Burgaw Chief of Police Edward Gibson.

SBI told WECT that they received the request in March of 2021. He is accused of taking money while acting as the treasurer for the Lower Cape Fear Lodge #58, Fraternal Order of Police.

Gibson previously worked as a sergeant for the Wilmington Police Department and worked as the Burgaw Chief of Police from March to August of 2008.

Officials say the case is now pending in court.

