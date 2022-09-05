Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: home settled, tropics cranking for Labor Day

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Sept. 4, 2022
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:32 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tropical systems have spoiled many past Cape Fear Labor Days but, here in 2022, enjoy generally nice weather here at home as Atlantic systems Hurricane Danielle and Tropical Storm Earl remain nonthreatening. Westerlies will sling Danielle over progressively colder North Atlantic waters in the coming days; its remnants may eventually bring some gusty rains to northwestern Europe. Earl remains likely to become a hurricane this week; its track near or east of Bermuda could generate swell for an enhanced rip current risk on the Carolina Coast late this week or early next week. Something to be alert for there...

Catch your seven-day planning forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like and for whatever location you choose, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

September is the peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season and wect.com/hurricane is here to help you stay sharp and prepared.

