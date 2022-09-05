First Alert Forecast: home settled, tropics cranking for Labor Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tropical systems have spoiled many past Cape Fear Labor Days but, here in 2022, enjoy generally nice weather here at home as Atlantic systems Hurricane Danielle and Tropical Storm Earl remain nonthreatening. Westerlies will sling Danielle over progressively colder North Atlantic waters in the coming days; its remnants may eventually bring some gusty rains to northwestern Europe. Earl remains likely to become a hurricane this week; its track near or east of Bermuda could generate swell for an enhanced rip current risk on the Carolina Coast late this week or early next week. Something to be alert for there...

