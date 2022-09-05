Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Cape Fear Workforce Development Board to host hiring event

The Cape Fear Workforce Development Board announced that it will be hosting a hiring event Sept 6-7.
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Workforce Development Board announced that it will be hosting a hiring event Sept 6-7. The event, in partnership with NCWorks, will be held both days from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at New Hanover County NCWorks at 1994 S. 17th St.

Per the announcement, the event is a Cape Fear Manufacturing Partnership exclusive. Mayor Bill Saffo will be in attendance to address attendees.

According to the release, among others, companies present will include:

  • General Electric
  • ACME Smoked Fish
  • Tri-Tech Forensics
  • Sturdy Corporation
  • Southern Industrial Constructors
  • Walex Products Company
  • GE Hitachi
  • Specialty Product Technologies
  • PSP Precision
  • HSM Machine Works
  • Rulmeca
  • Mojotone

NCWorks encourages those who need assistance with resumes, interview skills, and/or want to learn more about career training opportunities to email ncworks.9500@nccommerce.com or call (910) 251-5777.

For more information, please visit the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pride and Black Lives Matter flags decorating a church sign were burned early Wednesday in Cary.
Black Lives Matter, Pride flags burned in broad daylight at Cary church
Fred English, Tamara Nelson, Mackenzie Nelson
Man charged in overdose death
Five people are facing charges in connection to an August incident where a group of vehicles...
Police: 5 arrested after vehicles stopped traffic, ‘drove recklessly’ on the Ravenel bridge
Charleston police say five people have been injured after an early-morning shooting Sunday on...
Police: 5 people injured in downtown shooting
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office released citation and arrest statistics following a...
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office checkpoint operation results in 44 violations

Latest News

YMCA Pooch Plunge
YMCA invites dogs and their people to the Pooch Plunge
The Cape Fear Workforce Development Board announced that it will be hosting a hiring event Sept...
Cape Fear Workforce Development Board to host hiring event
2022 Pooch Plunge announced
2022 Pooch Plunge announced
The YWCA Lower Cape Fear Aquatics Center has announced new swim lessons for adults.
YWCA Lower Cape Fear to introduce adult swim courses for absolute beginners