Cape Fear Workforce Development Board to host hiring event
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Workforce Development Board announced that it will be hosting a hiring event Sept 6-7. The event, in partnership with NCWorks, will be held both days from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at New Hanover County NCWorks at 1994 S. 17th St.
Per the announcement, the event is a Cape Fear Manufacturing Partnership exclusive. Mayor Bill Saffo will be in attendance to address attendees.
According to the release, among others, companies present will include:
- General Electric
- ACME Smoked Fish
- Tri-Tech Forensics
- Sturdy Corporation
- Southern Industrial Constructors
- Walex Products Company
- GE Hitachi
- Specialty Product Technologies
- PSP Precision
- HSM Machine Works
- Rulmeca
- Mojotone
NCWorks encourages those who need assistance with resumes, interview skills, and/or want to learn more about career training opportunities to email ncworks.9500@nccommerce.com or call (910) 251-5777.
For more information, please visit the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board website.
