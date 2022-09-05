Cape Fear Workforce Development Board to host hiring event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Workforce Development Board announced that it will be hosting a hiring event Sept 6-7. The event, in partnership with NCWorks, will be held both days from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at New Hanover County NCWorks at 1994 S. 17th St.

Per the announcement, the event is a Cape Fear Manufacturing Partnership exclusive. Mayor Bill Saffo will be in attendance to address attendees.

According to the release, among others, companies present will include:

General Electric

ACME Smoked Fish

Tri-Tech Forensics

Sturdy Corporation

Southern Industrial Constructors

Walex Products Company

GE Hitachi

Specialty Product Technologies

PSP Precision

HSM Machine Works

Rulmeca

Mojotone

NCWorks encourages those who need assistance with resumes, interview skills, and/or want to learn more about career training opportunities to email ncworks.9500@nccommerce.com or call (910) 251-5777.

For more information, please visit the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board website.

