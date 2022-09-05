Blue Willow Cafe opens in Wilmington to train individuals with disabilities

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Blue Willow Café opened in Wilmington a few months ago but wanted to take time to train their employees.

“Everybody’s special needs here. So, it’s actually something that’s important to me. I’m autistic, I actually love helping other people be who they want to be, and not just judge them for whoever they are,” Adeline Hines said.

The café is part of a program called A Caring Heart Foundation, it’s a non-profit working to train people who are developmentally disabled, like Adeline.

“Everybody here is kind of like an old machine. One person does one thing, one person doesn’t another thing, one person another thing. You put us together, we have a great business company.”

Adeline says her favorite place to be is behind the cash register.

“The money’s been kind of one of the things that I’ve always been good with, the numbers and math. So, that’s actually one of my strong suits.”

Hines’ mom, Tonia, is the assistant manager and she’s been helping train the 15 new employees.

“We have folks that are greeters and meters and guiding folks in the right way and showing them the menus. And we’re the order station is, we have bussers we have dishwashers,” Tonia Hines said.

Her goal is to show the community that these individuals are capable of so much more.

“We want our community to know that, we want people to walk in the door and feel great. Like okay, this feels good. And oh my gosh, look at these young adults. These adults, they’re doing that. They’re in our community. They’re active, they’re functional, and they’re set. They’re just as important as everybody else,” Tonia said. “We couldn’t do it without them. And they couldn’t do it without us.”

And Adeline says just after 4 months of working, she feels like she’s making a difference in the community.

“It’s so important because everybody is a special individual. Each person has a special quality that can help this business grow to be a better place.”

Right now the café is only open Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.. Blue Willow Café is located at 2547 S. 17th Street, Wilmington, NC, 28401.

