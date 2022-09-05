Senior Connect
Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office checkpoint operation results in 44 violations

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office released citation and arrest statistics following a...
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office released citation and arrest statistics following a checkpoint operation conducted on Aug. 31.(WIS)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office released citation and arrest statistics following a checkpoint operation conducted on Aug. 31. Roads in the Clarkton and Tar Heel areas were the focus of this operation.

Per the report, the BCSO Community Impact Team partnered with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Chadbourn Police Department, N.C. Forensic Tests for Alcohol Branch Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol to conduct the operation.

Per the BSCO, the following citations and arrests were made as a result:

  • 1 wanted fugitive arrested
  • 1 driving while impaired
  • 8 miscellaneous criminal charges
  • 9 narcotics violations
  • 3 drivers with no insurance
  • 12 drivers with expired registration
  • 6 drivers with no operator license
  • 4 driving while license revoked

In total, 44 violations were reported as a result. Per the BCSO, the successful operation was conducted in response to community complaints.

