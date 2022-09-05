Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

94-year-old WWII veteran volunteers at children’s hospital, handing out smiles

A 94-year-old World War II veteran is a hero to kids at Shriners Children's Hospital. (Source: KSDK, SHRINERS CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL, CNN)
By Holden Kruwicki
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KSDK) – A World War II hero is still serving his community but in a very different way.

At 94 years old, Carl Hall is a hero to kids at Shriners Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. The veteran has seemingly seen it all in his lifetime.

“I got over to Europe at the end of the war, Going to the South Pole, the Berlin Airlift. I was in Iran when they still had a king,” he explained.

Since retiring in 1990, Hall has dedicated his life to a different kind of service. For the past 32 years, Hall has handed out smiles to everyone who walked through the door.

“Carl treats us all like we’re a part of his family,” said Pauline Mopkins, a nurse at the hospital.

“It’s really helpful to your physical and mental health because you’re helping kids get better,” Hall explained. “I’ve seen kids come in here that couldn’t even walk or do anything. When they leave, they’re like a regular kid. It’s just amazing.”

In addition to the happiness he brings into the hospital, Hall has worked with a number of church groups and community organizations over the years and has raised more than $270,000 in donations for the facility.

“People give me money to bring in, and I bring it in,” Hall said. “I’ve seen some, what I saw as babies, coming in now with their babies. That gives you a good feeling because you know that somebody is here to help.”

Hall plans to continue manning his post at the hospital for as long as he can.

“I have no idea how long that will be,” he said. “As long as God helps me, I’ll do it.”

Copyright KSDK 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pride and Black Lives Matter flags decorating a church sign were burned early Wednesday in Cary.
Black Lives Matter, Pride flags burned in broad daylight at Cary church
Fred English, Tamara Nelson, Mackenzie Nelson
Man charged in overdose death
Charles Haywood went before a judge this afternoon in Burgaw.
Documents: Surveillance video captured fatal stabbing of hemp store clerk
A flight monitoring map revealed a unique flight path taken on Monday in Washington state.
Point taken: Pilot’s unique flight path appears to create a middle finger
Governor Cooper appoints two new judges

Latest News

In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on...
Kremlin claims sanctions are holding up natural gas supplies
'It's an honor,' said Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, selected by the Conservative Party as the...
Liz Truss set to become new UK Conservative prime minister
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Stabbings in Canada kill 10, wound 15; manhunt continues for suspects
OPEC headquarters is shown in Vienna. The decision Monday by energy ministers means the cut for...
OPEC+ cuts oil supplies to the world as prices have fallen