3 adults, 1 child hurt in boat fire in Cherry Grove on Labor Day

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating a boat fire in the Cherry Grove area.

Greg Lucas, a spokesperson for SCDNR, said officers were called around 2:15 p.m. Monday to the Johnny Causey Landing in Cherry Grove for the fire.

Several agencies, including North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Horry County Fire Rescue, also responded to help with fire.

The North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said when crews arrived they found one boat in flames by the ramp.

The spokesperson for the city of North Myrtle Beach, Donald Graham, said three adults and a child were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries has not been released.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is the lead agency in the investigation.

Check back with WMBF News for more updates on this story.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.