Teen suspect identified in ECU campus armed robbery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A suspect has been identified in an early Sunday morning armed robbery on East Carolina University’s campus.

ECU police say two people were walking in the West End Dining and Bloxton House area just after 2 a.m. when a group of possible teenagers started following them.

Officers say one juvenile pulled a handgun and another showed a handgun in his waistband.

One victim is an ECU student; the other is not.

Police say they were called with this report just after 10:30 Sunday morning.

One suspect is described as having dark skin with short brown dreadlocks. This boy was wearing a green hoodie jacket and Yeezy tennis shoes.

The other suspect is said to be a multi-race boy with curly hair. He was wearing a red hoodie jacket with black writing on the front and had a handgun with a laser.

With one suspect identified, police say charges are coming and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECU Police at 252-328-6787 or Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

