Man driving tractor-trailer injured after leading troopers on chase through multiple counties

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man driving a tractor-trailer was injured after he fled from state troopers on I-77 on Saturday night, leading them through multiple counties before his truck overturned in Iredell County.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), the chase began around 8:10 p.m. in Mecklenburg County after the truck was identified as a suspect vehicle in multiple hit-and-run collisions, which began in Gaston County.

The driver of the truck, 63-year-old Monte Keith Gore, refused to stop when troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, instead leading them up I-77 North.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., troopers on I-77 in Iredell County deployed a tire deflation device in an attempt to bring the chase to a safe end.

The truck ran over the device, but made a sharp turn and collided with two patrol vehicles that were parked on the interstate shoulder.

After striking the patrol vehicles, it overturned and blocked the northbound lanes.

The troopers were outside of the vehicles when they were hit and were not injured.

Gore was injured during the incident and was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

He is charged with driving while impaired, felony speeding to elude arrest, felonious assault with a deadly weapon, failing to heed light and siren, reckless driving, hit and run, possession of a controlled substance, and damage to state property.

The roadway has since been cleared and has fully reopened.

